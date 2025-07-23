Mantle Minerals Limited to Quote 250 Million New Securities on ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Caeneus Minerals Limited ( (AU:MTL) ).

Mantle Minerals Limited announced the application for quotation of 250,000,000 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code MTL. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to impact the company’s market presence by increasing its available securities, potentially enhancing liquidity and investor interest.

Mantle Minerals Limited

Current Market Cap: A$6.2M

