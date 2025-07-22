Mantle Minerals Limited Announces Major Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Caeneus Minerals Limited ( (AU:MTL) ) has shared an update.

Mantle Minerals Limited announced a proposed issue of 250 million unlisted options and ordinary fully paid securities as part of a placement. This move is aimed at enhancing the company’s financial position and supporting its operational growth, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing opportunities for stakeholders.

More about Caeneus Minerals Limited

Mantle Minerals Limited operates in the minerals industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in identifying and extracting valuable minerals to meet market demands.

Current Market Cap: A$6.2M

