Manning Ventures Kicks Off Nevada Copper Exploration

Manning Ventures Inc (TSE:MANN) has released an update.

Manning Ventures Inc. has commenced Phase One exploration at the Copper Hill Project in Nevada, focusing on geological mapping, soil geochemistry, and a gravity survey to identify potential drilling targets. This stage aims to enhance the understanding of the property’s geology, particularly the skarn mineralization zones, which could lead to significant copper and gold findings. The project builds on historical data, targeting a comprehensive analysis of the area’s promising mineral wealth.

