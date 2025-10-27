Mankind Pharma’s MKP10241 Study: A Potential Game-Changer for Obesity and Diabetes Treatment?

Mankind Pharma Ltd. ((IN:MANKIND)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mankind Pharma Ltd. is conducting a Phase 2a clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2a, Double-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled, Study to Assess Food Effect, Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Pharmacodynamics of Single and Multiple Oral Doses of MKP10241 in Healthy and Obese Adult Participants, With and Without Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MKP10241, focusing on its effects on obese participants with and without Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (T2DM). This research is significant as it explores the impact of food on the drug’s pharmacokinetics and assesses adverse events linked to its use.

The intervention being tested is MKP10241, an oral liquid suspension designed to assess its pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic properties. The study will compare MKP10241 against a placebo to determine its efficacy and safety.

The study employs a randomized, parallel intervention model with parts running both open-label and double-blind. Participants are assigned to receive either MKP10241 or a placebo, with the primary purpose being treatment. The study is designed to ensure rigorous testing of the drug’s effects.

The study began on June 15, 2025, with the latest update submitted on September 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progression and the ongoing recruitment of participants.

This clinical study could significantly impact Mankind Pharma’s stock performance, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and position the company favorably against competitors in the pharmaceutical industry. The study’s focus on obesity and diabetes, prevalent health issues, underscores its potential market relevance.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue