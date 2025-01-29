Manitou Group Faces Turnover Decline but Sees Positive Market Signs

Invest with Confidence: Follow TipRanks' Top Wall Street Analysts to uncover their success rate and average return.

An update from Manitou BF (FR:MTU) is now available.

Manitou Group reported a 7% decline in turnover for 2024 compared to 2023, with a notable decrease in Northern Europe. Despite a challenging fourth quarter, the company saw increased order intake, indicating a potential market recovery. The group remains optimistic about stable turnover in 2025, leveraging new product launches and industrial developments, particularly in the recovering North American market.

More about Manitou BF

A global reference in material handling, people lifting, and earthmoving, Manitou Group designs, produces, and distributes equipment and services for construction, agriculture, and industries through its brands Manitou and Gehl. The group focuses on improving working conditions, safety, and performance while preserving the environment, with a strong emphasis on innovation and a network of 800 dealers worldwide.

YTD Price Performance: 22.92%

Average Trading Volume: 420

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: €782.6M

