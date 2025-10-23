Manhattan Corporation Unveils Promising Gold Assay Results at Hook Lake Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ) has provided an announcement.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has announced promising initial assay results from its maiden fieldwork program at the Hook Lake Project, revealing a large and highly prospective gold system. The Jaws deposit, part of this project, shows significant potential for expansion with gold grades reaching up to 14.5 grams per tonne. The discovery of high-grade gold and polymetallic potential, including copper and antimony, suggests the presence of a major gold district, positioning Manhattan to accelerate exploration efforts and capitalize on high gold prices.

Manhattan Corporation Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on gold exploration and development. The company is actively engaged in identifying and expanding gold mineralization systems, with a particular focus on projects in regions with significant potential for gold deposits.

YTD Price Performance: 31.58%

Average Trading Volume: 765,179

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$13.93M

