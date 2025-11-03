Manhattan Corporation Unveils Promising Assay Results at Hook Lake Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Manhattan Corporation ( (AU:MHC) ).

Manhattan Corporation has announced promising assay results from its Hook Lake Project, highlighting significant expansion potential at the Jaws deposit and identifying new high-grade precious metal occurrences at the Quantum and Lotus prospects. The project has revealed three separate polymetallic targets, with notable zinc and copper mineralization at the Skyfall and Silva VMS prospects. These findings suggest a substantial precious and base metal district, enhancing Manhattan’s exploration pipeline and positioning the company strategically in the mining sector.

Manhattan Corporation Limited is involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of precious and base metal resources. The company’s primary activities include identifying and evaluating mineral prospects, with a market focus on metals essential for electrification and infrastructure, such as copper and zinc, as well as precious metals like gold and silver.

YTD Price Performance: 47.37%

Average Trading Volume: 906,614

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$15.61M

