Manhattan Corporation Advances Chebogue Lithium Project

Manhattan Corporation Limited (AU:MHC) has released an update.

Manhattan Corporation Limited has made strides in its Chebogue Lithium Project in Nova Scotia, reporting significant lithium assays from spodumene-bearing pegmatite boulders. Despite challenges in securing land access for drilling, the company is optimistic about advancing exploration through government intervention. The project benefits from excellent infrastructure, positioning it well for future development and global market access.

For further insights into AU:MHC stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.