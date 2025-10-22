Manhattan Associates Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Manhattan Associates ( (MANH) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Manhattan Associates presented to its investors.

Manhattan Associates is a global leader in supply chain and omnichannel commerce solutions, known for its innovative cloud-based technologies that enhance enterprise operations and profitability. In its third quarter earnings report for 2025, Manhattan Associates announced a total revenue of $275.8 million, marking an increase from the previous year. Despite a slight decrease in GAAP diluted earnings per share from $1.03 to $0.96, the company achieved a non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.36, slightly up from $1.35 in the same quarter last year. The company highlighted a significant 21% growth in cloud revenue and better-than-expected services revenue, driven by strong market demand. Additionally, the company repurchased 233,425 shares of its common stock, reflecting confidence in its financial health and future prospects. Looking ahead, Manhattan Associates remains optimistic about its market opportunities and is investing in its workforce and solutions to drive further adoption of its Manhattan Active solutions. The company projects a full-year revenue growth of 3% and an adjusted EPS growth of 5%, indicating a positive outlook for the remainder of the year.

