Manganese X Nears EV Battery Supply Milestone

Manganese X Energy Corp (TSE:MN) has released an update.

Manganese X Energy Corp has achieved a significant milestone as its High Purity Manganese sample passed the first phase of validation testing by U.S. battery technology leader C4V, advancing the potential for a commercial offtake agreement. This progress underlines Manganese X’s aim to become a pioneering North American producer of EV-compliant High Purity Manganese, a critical element in emerging battery technologies. The company’s CEO, Martin Kepman, expressed confidence in meeting C4V’s standards for electric vehicle battery cathodes, which could lead to significant developments in the company’s Battery Hill project.

