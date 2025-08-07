Mangalam Drugs Reports Q1 Financial Results with Notable Loss

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd. ( (IN:MANGALAM) ) has provided an update.

Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd. announced the approval of its unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, during a board meeting held on August 7, 2025. The company reported a net loss of INR 1,372.80 lakhs for the quarter, reflecting a challenging financial period compared to the previous year. Despite the loss, the auditors did not express any modified opinions, indicating compliance with financial reporting standards. The announcement may impact stakeholders’ perception of the company’s financial health and market positioning.

Mangalam Drugs & Organics Ltd. operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the production and distribution of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and other chemical products. The company is headquartered in Mumbai, India, and has a manufacturing facility in Vapi, Gujarat.

Average Trading Volume: 5,519

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.39B INR

