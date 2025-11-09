Mangal Electrical Industries Reports Strong Q2 FY26 Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited ( (IN:MEIL) ) just unveiled an update.

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited reported a robust financial performance for the quarter and half-year ending September 30, 2025, with significant growth in revenue and profitability. The company experienced a 14.0% year-on-year and 72% quarter-on-quarter growth in Q2 FY26, driven by strong demand in the Power T&D sector. The company’s strategic focus on capacity expansion and a healthy order book positions it well for continued growth and profitability, supported by a solid balance sheet and liquidity.

More about Mangal Electrical Industries Limited

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited operates in the electrical industry, focusing on products such as transformer components and transformers. The company is positioned to capitalize on the growing demand in the Power Transmission and Distribution (T&D) sector, with a strong emphasis on expanding its capacity and presence in the market.

Average Trading Volume: 45,094

Learn more about MEIL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue