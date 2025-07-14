Mandalay Resources Unveils High-Grade Discovery at Björkdal Mine

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mandalay Resources ( (TSE:MND) ) just unveiled an update.

Mandalay Resources has announced a significant discovery at its Björkdal mine in Sweden, uncovering a high-grade skarn zone near existing mine infrastructure. This discovery, along with successful infill and extension drilling at the Main and North Zones, positions the company to enhance its mining inventory and potentially increase production in the near term. The new Lake Zone Skarn, located just 20 meters from current development, offers promising short-term production potential, while ongoing drilling efforts aim to expand and upgrade resources at various zones within the mine.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MND) stock is a Buy with a C$4.50 price target.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MND Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MND is a Outperform.

Mandalay Resources is primarily supported by strong financial performance and strategic corporate events, notably the merger with Alkane Resources. However, the bearish technical indicators present a risk, reflecting current market sentiment. Despite these technical challenges, the undervaluation suggests upside potential, especially due to the strategic merger enhancing future growth prospects.



More about Mandalay Resources

Mandalay Resources Corporation is a mining company focused on the extraction and exploration of gold and other precious metals. The company operates the Björkdal mine in Sweden, where it is actively engaged in expanding its resource base through exploration and drilling activities.

Average Trading Volume: 144,651

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$435.4M



