Man Wah Holdings Appoints New Auditor to Enhance Cost-Effectiveness

An announcement from Man Wah Holdings ( (HK:1999) ) is now available.
Man Wah Holdings Limited announced a change in its auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning due to a disagreement over audit remuneration. Ernst & Young has been appointed as the new auditor, a decision made to enhance cost-effectiveness while maintaining audit quality. The transition is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit for the year ending March 2026.
More about Man Wah Holdings
Man Wah Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the furniture industry. It focuses on manufacturing and distributing a wide range of home furniture products, primarily targeting markets listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.
Average Trading Volume: 7,690,534
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$16.99B
