Man Wah Holdings Appoints New Auditor to Enhance Cost-Effectiveness

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Man Wah Holdings ( (HK:1999) ) is now available.

Man Wah Holdings Limited announced a change in its auditor, with PricewaterhouseCoopers resigning due to a disagreement over audit remuneration. Ernst & Young has been appointed as the new auditor, a decision made to enhance cost-effectiveness while maintaining audit quality. The transition is not expected to impact the company’s annual audit for the year ending March 2026.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1999) stock is a Buy with a HK$9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Man Wah Holdings stock, see the HK:1999 Stock Forecast page.

More about Man Wah Holdings

Man Wah Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, operating in the furniture industry. It focuses on manufacturing and distributing a wide range of home furniture products, primarily targeting markets listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

Average Trading Volume: 7,690,534

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$16.99B

Find detailed analytics on 1999 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue