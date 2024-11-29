Man Sang International Reports Increased Losses Amid Challenges

Man Sang International (HK:0938) has released an update.

Man Sang International Limited reported a significant loss of HK$180.8 million for the six months ending September 2024, a notable increase from the previous year’s loss. Despite a slight increase in revenue, the company faced substantial impairment losses and decreased fair value of investment properties. This financial downturn reflects the challenges the company is navigating in the current market environment.

