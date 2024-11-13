Man King Holdings to Review Interim Results and Dividend

Man King Holdings Limited (HK:2193) has released an update.

Man King Holdings Limited has scheduled a board meeting on November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve the company’s interim results for the six-month period ending September 30, 2024. The board will also consider the possibility of declaring an interim dividend. This meeting could be pivotal for investors monitoring the company’s financial health and potential returns.

