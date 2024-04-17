Man Group Advances Share Buyback Initiative

Man Group plc (GB:EMG) has released an update.

Man Group plc has recently executed a portion of its US$50 million share buyback program by purchasing 120,000 of its own shares on the London Stock Exchange. The shares were bought at prices ranging between 265.6000 and 268.8000 US cents, with a weighted average of 266.9553 US cents. These shares will be held in treasury, and Man Group now has over 72 million shares in treasury with more than 1.2 billion shares remaining in issue.

