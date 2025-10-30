Mammoth Minerals Expands Gold Exploration with Strategic Acquisitions and Rebranding

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Firetail Resources Limited ( (AU:M79) ).

Mammoth Minerals Limited has completed significant acquisitions and rebranding efforts, enhancing its focus on gold exploration in the USA. The company has commenced on-site exploration at its newly acquired properties, with a particular emphasis on the Excelsior Gold Project in Nevada. This strategic move, along with a strengthened board and a successful capital raise, positions Mammoth Minerals for growth in the accelerating gold market. The company’s efforts in Peru and Canada further diversify its portfolio, potentially increasing its market influence and shareholder value.

More about Firetail Resources Limited

Mammoth Minerals Limited, now rebranded from Firetail Resources Limited, operates in the mining industry with a focus on gold and copper exploration and development. The company has expanded its operations in the USA with acquisitions of the Excelsior Gold Project in Nevada and the Bella Gold Project in South Dakota, and is also involved in projects in Peru and Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 1,272,358

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$64.29M

Learn more about M79 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue