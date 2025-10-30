Mamba Exploration Resumes Gold Exploration at Ashburton Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mamba Exploration Ltd. ( (AU:M24) ) is now available.

Mamba Exploration Limited has announced the recommencement of gold-focused exploration at its Ashburton Project in Western Australia. This decision follows a strategic review highlighting the project’s potential for near-term discovery success, particularly at the Bettina Prospect, where high-grade gold mineralisation has been identified. The exploration will utilize modern techniques to build upon historical results, with a focus on the Minga Bar Fault, a key regional structure for gold mineralisation. The initiative aims to enhance Mamba’s positioning in the strengthening gold market and deliver significant outcomes for stakeholders.

Mamba Exploration Limited is a company engaged in the exploration of mineral resources, primarily focusing on gold. The company operates in Western Australia, targeting areas with significant potential for gold discoveries, such as the Ashburton and Great Southern Projects.

