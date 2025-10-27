Malibu Boats Stockholders Approve Key Proposals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Malibu Boats ( (MBUU) ) has shared an update.

At the annual meeting on October 24, 2025, Malibu Boats‘ stockholders voted on four key proposals. The election of Class III directors for three-year terms, the ratification of KPMG LLP as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, and the advisory approval of executive compensation were all passed. Additionally, stockholders approved holding annual advisory votes on executive compensation.

The most recent analyst rating on (MBUU) stock is a Hold with a $35.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Malibu Boats stock, see the MBUU Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MBUU Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MBUU is a Neutral.

Malibu Boats’ overall stock score reflects a stable financial position and strong Q4 performance, but is tempered by valuation concerns and a cautious outlook for fiscal 2026. The company’s ability to navigate macroeconomic challenges and improve profitability will be key to future performance.

To see Spark’s full report on MBUU stock, click here.

More about Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc. operates in the recreational boating industry, focusing on the design, manufacturing, and marketing of performance sports boats. The company is known for its innovative products and caters to a global market of boating enthusiasts.

Average Trading Volume: 183,956

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $664.3M

Find detailed analytics on MBUU stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue