Mako Mining Expands into US with Mt. Hamilton Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Mako Mining Corp ( (TSE:MKO) ) is now available.

Mako Mining Corp has announced its proposed acquisition of the Mt. Hamilton Gold-Silver Project in Nevada, marking its first venture into USA domiciled critical metals. This acquisition involves a strategic partnership with Sailfish Royalty Corp and is structured to avoid equity dilution, potentially enhancing Mako’s market position in the critical metals sector. The project is fully permitted for an open pit, heap leach gold-silver operation and includes a well-defined tungsten-copper-molybdenum target, offering significant potential for resource expansion and economic extraction.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:MKO) stock is a Buy with a C$7.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mako Mining Corp stock, see the TSE:MKO Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:MKO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:MKO is a Outperform.

Mako Mining Corp’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and positive technical indicators. The company’s stable balance sheet and efficient operations contribute significantly to its score. However, the valuation is moderate, and technical indicators suggest caution due to potential overbought conditions.

To see Spark’s full report on TSE:MKO stock, click here.

More about Mako Mining Corp

Mako Mining Corp is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on gold and silver projects. The company is expanding its operations into the USA with a focus on critical metals, highlighting its market focus on precious and critical metals.

Average Trading Volume: 84,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$587.2M

See more insights into MKO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue