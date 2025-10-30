Maire S.p.A. Sets Interest Rate for Sustainability-Linked Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:
MaireTecnimont SpA ( (IT:MAIRE) ) has provided an announcement.
Maire S.p.A. has announced the interest rate for its Senior Unsecured Sustainability-Linked Notes due 2030, set at 4.00% gross annual. The bond, aimed at European institutional and Italian retail investors, includes a potential interest rate increase if decarbonization targets are not met by 2028, and offers early redemption options starting from the third year.
More about MaireTecnimont SpA
Average Trading Volume: 445,623
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: €4.44B
