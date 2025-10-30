Maire S.p.A. Sets Interest Rate for Sustainability-Linked Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

MaireTecnimont SpA ( (IT:MAIRE) ) has provided an announcement.

Maire S.p.A. has announced the interest rate for its Senior Unsecured Sustainability-Linked Notes due 2030, set at 4.00% gross annual. The bond, aimed at European institutional and Italian retail investors, includes a potential interest rate increase if decarbonization targets are not met by 2028, and offers early redemption options starting from the third year.

The most recent analyst rating on (IT:MAIRE) stock is a Buy with a EUR15.50 price target.

More about MaireTecnimont SpA

Average Trading Volume: 445,623

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €4.44B

For a thorough assessment of MAIRE stock, go to TipRanks' Stock Analysis page.

