MAIA Biotechnology’s Phase III Study: A New Hope for Advanced NSCLC Treatment

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. ((MAIA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has announced a new Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Multicenter, Open-label, Randomized Phase 3 Study of THIO Sequenced With Cemiplimab (LIBTAYO®) vs Investigator’s Choice of Chemotherapy as Third-line Treatment in Advanced/Metastatic NSCLC.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of THIO, a novel telomere-targeting agent, in combination with cemiplimab, compared to standard chemotherapy in patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). This study is significant as it explores a potentially groundbreaking treatment approach for patients who have developed resistance to first-line immunotherapy.

The interventions being tested include THIO, a small molecule targeting telomeres, and cemiplimab, a PD-1 inhibitor. These drugs are intended to restore tumor response to immunotherapy in patients with resistant or relapsed NSCLC.

The study employs a randomized, parallel assignment model with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. This design allows for a direct comparison between the experimental drug combination and standard chemotherapy options.

The study is set to begin on March 20, 2025, with an estimated primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on September 22, 2025, indicating ongoing preparations for recruitment.

This clinical update could potentially impact MAIA Biotechnology’s stock performance positively, as successful results may lead to a competitive edge in the NSCLC treatment market. Investors should watch for developments, as the study’s outcomes could influence market dynamics, particularly against established chemotherapy treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

