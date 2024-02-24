MAIA Biotechnology Advances with Phase 2 Lung Cancer Trial

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. (MAIA) has released an update.

MAIA Biotechnology, Inc. has achieved a significant milestone by completing enrollment for their Phase 2 Clinical Trial of THIO-101, aimed at treating Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer, as revealed in their latest press release. The company has cautioned investors about forward-looking statements, highlighting that while they reflect current expectations, they come with risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. These statements, which involve predictions about future events such as clinical trial outcomes and product approvals, are not guarantees but are based on management’s best estimates at the time.

