Mahindra Logistics Approves Rs. 50 Crore Investment in Subsidiary MESPL

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. ( (IN:MAHLOG) ) has issued an announcement.

Mahindra Logistics Limited’s Board of Directors has approved an investment of up to Rs. 50 crores in its wholly-owned subsidiary, MLL Express Services Private Limited (MESPL), through a rights issue. This capital infusion aims to support MESPL’s working capital needs and general corporate purposes, ensuring continued operations without altering the company’s shareholding structure in MESPL.

More about Mahindra Logistics Ltd.

Mahindra Logistics Limited operates in the logistics and transportation industry, offering a range of services including B2B express logistics under the brand ‘Rivigo by Mahindra Logistics’.

Average Trading Volume: 9,384

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 35.36B INR

See more insights into MAHLOG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue