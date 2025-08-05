Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
An update from Maha Energy AB Class A ( ($SE:MAHA.A) ) is now available.
Maha Energy AB reported a significant increase in production from its investment in Brava Energia, with a 21% rise in output in Q2 2025 driven by offshore fields. However, production in the Illinois Basin decreased by 18% due to natural decline, maintenance, and flooding, impacting overall performance.
More about Maha Energy AB Class A
Maha Energy AB is a listed international oil and gas company focused on being an active investor in the energy, minerals, and other industries. The company aims to build a diversified portfolio of assets with strong business fundamentals, a balanced risk-return profile, and potential for cash flow generation. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
Average Trading Volume: 162,977
Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell
Current Market Cap: SEK678.1M
