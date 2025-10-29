Magnum Mining Advances REE Projects and Plans U.S. Processing Hub

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited ( (AU:MGU) ).

Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited reported significant progress in their rare earth element projects, including successful leach testing at the Feirinha Prospect and advanced drilling preparations at the Azimuth 125 and Palmares Projects. The company plans to establish a U.S. critical minerals processing hub and has raised A$7 million to fund its strategy of building a critical-minerals business. Additionally, Magnum has entered into a partnership with Homerun Resources to advance REE separation technology, reflecting its strategic focus on expanding its presence in the critical minerals market.

More about Magnum Mining and Exploration Limited

Magnum Mining & Exploration Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of rare earth elements (REE) and critical minerals. The company is involved in projects across Brazil and the United States, aiming to establish a critical minerals processing hub in Nevada, USA, to serve U.S. and allied markets.

Average Trading Volume: 18,458,481

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$19.63M

For a thorough assessment of MGU stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue