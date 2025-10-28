Magnetite Mines Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Magnetite Mines Limited ( (AU:MGT) ) just unveiled an update.

Magnetite Mines Limited has announced the quotation of 350 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 28, 2025. This move is part of the company’s strategy to enhance its financial flexibility and support its ongoing projects, potentially strengthening its position in the iron ore market.

More about Magnetite Mines Limited

Magnetite Mines Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of magnetite, a type of iron ore. The company is involved in the development of projects that aim to supply high-grade magnetite products to the global steel industry.

Average Trading Volume: 795,090

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.98M

For detailed information about MGT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue