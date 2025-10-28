Magnetite Mines Limited Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Magnetite Mines Limited ( (AU:MGT) ).

Magnetite Mines Limited has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 26, 2025, in Adelaide. Shareholders will receive relevant documents electronically unless a physical copy is requested. The meeting will discuss the company’s business agenda, and shareholders are encouraged to review the 2025 Annual Report available on the company’s website. This AGM is an opportunity for stakeholders to engage with the company’s strategic direction and operational updates.

More about Magnetite Mines Limited

Magnetite Mines Ltd is an ASX-listed company specializing in the development of magnetite iron ore resources in South Australia’s Braemar iron region. The company owns a 100% stake in a mineral resource of 6 billion tonnes of iron ore and is advancing the Razorback Iron Ore Project, which aims to produce high-value Direct Reduction grade concentrates to meet the growing demand for premium iron ore products driven by the decarbonization of the iron and steel sector.

Average Trading Volume: 789,952

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$10.98M

