Magnetic North Seeks Extension for Financial Statement Filing Amid MCTO

Magnetic North Acquisition ( (TSE:MNC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. has announced an update regarding the management cease trade order (MCTO) issued by the Alberta Securities Commission due to the company’s inability to file its audited annual financial statements for 2024 on time. The company does not expect to meet the current deadline of June 30, 2025, and plans to apply for an extension until July 31, 2025. Despite the delay, Magnetic North is not facing insolvency proceedings and will continue to provide bi-weekly updates as required.

More about Magnetic North Acquisition

Magnetic North Acquisition Corp. is an investment and management company with offices in Calgary and Toronto. The company focuses on leveraging its management, operations, and capital markets expertise to ensure the success of its investee companies. Magnetic North’s common and preferred shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 21,060

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$5.91M

