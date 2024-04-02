Magna International Finalizes Credit Amendment

Magna International (TSE:MG) has released an update.

Magna International Inc. has successfully amended its existing credit agreement as of March 28, 2024, with a consortium of financial institutions including major banks such as The Bank of Nova Scotia and JP Morgan Chase. This amendment includes revisions to terms and conditions, deletion and replacement of schedules, and confirmation that no defaults have occurred post-amendment. The company assures that the changes are in full force, maintaining the Magna Guarantee and fulfilling all necessary legal and procedural requirements.

