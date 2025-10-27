Magmatic Resources Raises $3 Million Through Share Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magmatic Resources Ltd. ( (AU:MAG) ) has provided an update.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. has announced the issuance of 49,180,328 fully paid ordinary shares at $0.061 per share, raising approximately $3 million. This capital raising effort, conducted without a disclosure document under the Corporations Act, is intended to support the company’s ongoing exploration and development activities, potentially enhancing its market position and offering new opportunities for stakeholders.

Magmatic Resources Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily involved in the discovery and advancement of gold and copper projects in Australia, aiming to capitalize on the growing demand for these commodities in the global market.

Average Trading Volume: 607,322

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$29M

