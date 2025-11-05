Magma Silver Corp. Enhances Marketing Efforts with New Agreements

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magma Silver ( (TSE:MGMA) ) has provided an update.

Magma Silver Corp. has renewed its marketing agreement with AllPennyStocks.com Media Inc. and entered into a new agreement with Winning Media LLC to enhance its investor relations and digital media marketing efforts. These agreements, conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange, aim to increase investor awareness and support the company’s strategic goals. The collaboration with AllPennyStocks.com will focus on media syndication articles, while Winning Media will provide comprehensive digital marketing campaigns. These initiatives are expected to bolster Magma Silver’s market presence and support its ongoing exploration and development projects.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company focused on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining projects. The company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, OTCQB, and Frankfurt Exchange. Its primary focus is on the Niñobamba silver-gold project in Peru, which spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a high-sulphidation epithermal system. Magma Silver is advancing this project with modern geological modeling and a strategic development plan.

