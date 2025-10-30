Magellan Financial Group Updates on Ongoing Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Magellan Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:MFG) ) has issued an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of the latest notification dated October 31, 2025, the company has bought back a total of 15,018,166 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 40,000 securities repurchased on the previous day. This buy-back initiative indicates Magellan’s strategy to enhance shareholder value and optimize its capital structure, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFG) stock is a Buy with a A$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magellan Financial Group Ltd stock, see the AU:MFG Stock Forecast page.

More about Magellan Financial Group Ltd

Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management. It offers a range of investment products and services, catering to both retail and institutional clients, with a market focus on delivering superior investment returns.

Average Trading Volume: 564,324

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.69B

