Magellan Financial Group Updates on Buy-Back Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd ( (AU:MFG) ) has provided an update.

Magellan Financial Group Ltd has announced an update regarding its ongoing on-market buy-back program. As of October 30, 2025, the company has repurchased a total of 14,978,166 ordinary fully paid securities, with an additional 40,000 securities bought back on the previous day. This buy-back initiative is part of Magellan’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MFG) stock is a Buy with a A$11.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Magellan Financial Group Ltd stock, see the AU:MFG Stock Forecast page.

More about Magellan Financial Group Ltd

Magellan Financial Group Ltd is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on investment management. The company is known for managing global equity and infrastructure strategies for retail and institutional investors.

Average Trading Volume: 571,465

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.71B

For an in-depth examination of MFG stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue