MAG Silver Corp. reported a successful second quarter for 2024 with increased ore processing and robust production at the Juanicipio mine, including an impressive 5.0 million silver ounces and 9,267 gold ounces. The quarter also saw an upgraded silver head grade guidance, reflecting continued operational excellence and positive market conditions.

