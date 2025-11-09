Maersk’s Earnings Call: Strong Growth Amid Challenges

AP Moller Maersk ((AMKBY)) has held its Q3 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The recent earnings call of A.P. Moller – Maersk presented a generally positive outlook, highlighting strong financial performance and effective execution of strategic initiatives. The company demonstrated robust demand outside North America, although it acknowledged challenges in the North American market and the Air product segment.

Strong Financial Performance

Maersk reported an impressive financial performance with an EBITDA of $2.7 billion and an EBIT of $1.3 billion, showcasing sequential growth. The net profit after tax stood at $1.1 billion, resulting in a return on invested capital of 9.6%, underscoring the company’s effective financial management.

Logistics & Services Margin Improvement

The Logistics & Services segment achieved an EBIT margin of 5.5%, an improvement from 5.1% last year and 4.8% last quarter. This growth was driven by enhanced asset utilization and productivity improvements, reflecting the segment’s operational efficiency.

Gemini Network Benefits

The implementation of the Gemini network has been a success, with reliability exceeding 90% and significant cost savings. The Ocean segment experienced a 7% year-on-year and 5% sequential increase in volumes, highlighting the network’s positive impact.

Terminal Business Success

Maersk’s terminal business delivered record volumes and profitability, achieving a 17.2% return on invested capital. Volumes from Maersk Ocean increased by 26% year-on-year, demonstrating the terminal segment’s strong performance.

Positive Outlook for Container Demand

Despite global challenges, container demand showed resilience, with China’s global export share rising from 33% to 37% over the past two years. This indicates a positive trend in global trade dynamics.

Softening Demand in North America

The Logistics & Services segment noted a softening of demand in North America, which was counterbalanced by growth in other regions. This highlights the geographical variability in demand.

Challenged Air Product Segment

The Air product segment within Logistics & Services faced challenges, impacting the EBITDA margin, which landed at 7.3%. This indicates an area needing strategic focus.

High Order Book-to-Fleet Ratio

The container shipping industry is facing a high order book-to-fleet ratio of 32%, the highest since the global financial crisis, posing potential challenges for future capacity management.

Forward-Looking Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Maersk delivered strong financial results across all segments, with an EBITDA of $2.7 billion and an EBIT of $1.3 billion. The company improved its full-year 2025 guidance to an underlying EBIT of $3 billion to $3.5 billion, expecting market growth of around 4% for the year, driven by strong demand and strategic implementations.

In summary, A.P. Moller – Maersk’s earnings call reflected a positive sentiment, with strong financial results and strategic successes. While challenges persist in certain segments, the company’s forward-looking guidance remains optimistic, anticipating continued growth and profitability.

