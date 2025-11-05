Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Reports Strong Q3 2025 Growth

Madrigal ( (MDGL) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Madrigal presented to its investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in novel therapeutics for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), with its flagship product, Rezdiffra, being the first and only FDA and European Commission-approved treatment for MASH with moderate to advanced fibrosis.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals highlighted significant growth in Rezdiffra sales and strategic advancements, including a new global licensing agreement and a patent extension. The company reported net sales of $287.3 million for Rezdiffra, marking a substantial increase from the previous year.

Key financial metrics from the report show an increase in operating expenses to $401.2 million, driven by heightened commercial activities and R&D investments. The company also secured a new patent for Rezdiffra, extending its market protection into 2045, and launched the product in Germany following European Commission approval.

Looking forward, Madrigal’s management remains optimistic about Rezdiffra’s growth potential, emphasizing its strategic focus on developing combination therapies for MASH and advancing clinical trials. With a strong cash position and ongoing developments, Madrigal is poised to maintain its leadership in the MASH treatment sector.

