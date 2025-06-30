Madison Square Garden Entertainment Refinances Credit Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. ( (MSGE) ) has issued an update.

On June 27, 2025, MSG National Properties, a subsidiary of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp., entered into an amendment to its credit agreement, resulting in the refinancing of its term loans and revolving credit commitments. The new credit facilities, totaling $759,375,000, include financial covenants and are secured by certain assets, excluding interests in The Madison Square Garden Arena and other key properties. This strategic financial restructuring aims to optimize the company’s debt management and operational flexibility, potentially impacting its financial stability and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (MSGE) stock is a Hold with a $43.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. stock, see the MSGE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on MSGE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MSGE is a Neutral.

MSGE’s stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical analysis, valuation, and recent updates. Financially, the company is stable but faces challenges with high leverage. Technical indicators provide caution due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation appears fair, and recent earnings calls and corporate events add positive sentiment, indicating a cautiously optimistic outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on MSGE stock, click here.

More about Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. operates in the entertainment industry, primarily focusing on live experiences and events. The company owns and operates iconic venues such as The Madison Square Garden Arena, The Chicago Theatre, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre.

Average Trading Volume: 318,292

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.92B

See more data about MSGE stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue