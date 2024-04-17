Madison Metals Advances Uranium Project Funding

Madison Metals, Inc. (TSE:GREN) has released an update.

Madison Metals Inc. has successfully completed the second tranche of its non-brokered private placement, raising CDN$301,000 by issuing 860,000 units at CDN$0.35 each. This follows the first tranche which raised CDN$1,074,360. The proceeds will primarily fund drilling activities at the Khan uranium discovery in Namibia, alongside acquisition costs and general corporate expenses.

