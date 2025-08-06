Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. Plans Major Fundraising and Leadership Reappointments

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. ( (IN:MBAPL) ) is now available.

Madhya Bharat Agro Products Ltd. has announced significant developments following its recent board meeting. The board has approved seeking shareholder approval for issuing further securities up to ₹1,000 Crore, enhancing the previous limit of ₹200 Crore, to support future fund-raising and business growth plans. Additionally, the board has proposed the reappointment of Mrs. Shruti Babel as an Independent Director and Mr. Sourabh Gupta as a Whole Time Director and CFO, both for five-year terms, subject to shareholder approval. The company has also appointed Mr. Sourabh Bapna as the scrutinizer for the e-voting process and NSDL for facilitating e-voting, with the Annual General Meeting scheduled for September 2, 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 248,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 38.17B INR

