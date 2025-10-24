Mad Paws Shareholders Approve Acquisition by Rover Group

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MPA) ) has issued an announcement.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. announced that its shareholders have approved a scheme of arrangement for the acquisition of the company by Rover Group, Inc. The resolution was passed with 91.84% of shareholders present voting in favor, and 99.91% of total votes cast supporting the scheme. The acquisition is subject to certain conditions, and if approved by the court, Mad Paws shares will be suspended from trading on the ASX, with shareholders receiving a consideration of $0.14 per share. This acquisition is expected to impact Mad Paws’ operations and market positioning, potentially enhancing its service offerings and market reach.

Mad Paws operates Australia’s leading online pet ecosystem, connecting pet owners with a range of high-quality services. The company supports over 300,000 active pet owners and facilitates more than 400,000 transactions annually in the $30 billion Australian pet market. Its marketplace is the top online platform for booking pet sitting, walking, daycare, and grooming services, with 70,000 registered pet carers across Australia.

