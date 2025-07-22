Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MPA) ) has provided an announcement.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. announced a proposed issue of 5,126,551 ordinary fully paid securities, with the issuance date set for September 1, 2025. This move is part of a placement or other type of issue, which could potentially enhance the company’s capital base and support its operations, further strengthening its market position in the pet services industry.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MPA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.12 price target.

More about Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. operates in the pet services industry, focusing on providing pet care solutions. The company offers a platform connecting pet owners with pet sitters, walkers, and other pet-related services, aiming to cater to the growing demand for pet care.

Average Trading Volume: 315,278

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

