Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

An announcement from Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MPA) ) is now available.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities. The notice indicates a shift in voting power, with Harvest Lane Asset Management now holding a 10.2996% voting power based on 406,242,258 shares issued. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s governance and decision-making processes, potentially influencing its strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

More about Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,533,512

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

