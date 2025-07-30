Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. Announces Change in Substantial Holder Interests

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MPA) ) is now available.

Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. has announced a change in the interests of a substantial holder, Harvest Lane Asset Management and its associated entities. The notice indicates a change in voting power, reflecting an increase from 7.41% to 8.74% based on the current shares on issue. This change in substantial holding could impact the company’s governance and decision-making processes, potentially influencing its strategic direction and shareholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MPA) stock is a Buy with a A$0.13 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Mad Paws Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:MPA Stock Forecast page.

More about Mad Paws Holdings Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 1,283,704

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

For an in-depth examination of MPA stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue