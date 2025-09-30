Macro Metals Limited Releases 2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kogi Iron Ltd. ( (AU:M4M) ) just unveiled an update.

Macro Metals Limited has released its 2025 Corporate Governance Statement, detailing its adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations. The statement outlines the company’s governance framework, including the roles and responsibilities of the board and management, the appointment of directors, and the role of the company secretary. This governance approach aims to enhance shareholder value and maintain investor confidence, while also considering the interests of other stakeholders.

