Macro Metals Limited Publishes Corporate Governance Statement

Kogi Iron Ltd. ( (AU:M4M) ) has provided an update.

Macro Metals Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement, approved by the board, outlines the company’s adherence to ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles, detailing the extent of compliance and any deviations from the recommendations. This release is crucial for stakeholders as it provides transparency regarding the company’s governance practices, potentially impacting investor confidence and the company’s market positioning.

