MacKenzie Realty Capital Secures $3M Loan for REIT Investment

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. ( (MKZR) ) has issued an announcement.

On June 11, 2025, MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc. entered into a $3 million loan agreement with Streeterville Capital, LLC to purchase non-traded REIT shares. This strategic move is part of MacKenzie’s ongoing business strategy to strengthen its balance sheet and increase cash flow by investing in non-traded REITs. The loan will fund recent and future purchases of Starwood REIT shares, allowing MacKenzie to continue its investment activities with greater financial flexibility.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, MKZR is a Underperform.

MacKenzie Realty Capital’s overall stock score is low, driven primarily by its poor financial performance and bearish technical indicators. The severe financial challenges, including negative profitability and high leverage, are the most significant factors affecting the score. Although the company has taken some strategic actions to manage its balance sheet, these are not enough to offset the broader financial and technical issues.

More about MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc.

MacKenzie Realty Capital, Inc., founded in 2013, is a West Coast-focused Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that aims to invest at least 80% of its total assets in real property and up to 20% in illiquid real estate securities. The company’s portfolio is intended to be evenly split between multifamily and boutique class A office properties. MacKenzie has consistently paid dividends since its inception and currently holds interests in four multifamily properties, eight office properties, and two multifamily developments.

Average Trading Volume: 49,546

Current Market Cap: $12.19M

