Mach Natural Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution, 2024 Outlook

Mach Natural Resources LP has announced its quarterly distribution for Q4 of 2023 and provided an outlook for its financial and production performance for the entirety of 2024. While detailed in their recent press release, they clarify that the information should not be considered filed under SEC regulations nor assumed to be up-to-date beyond the document’s issue date, with the possibility of changes in their business and financial situation since then.

