Macerich Company Reports Improved Q3 2025 Financials

Macerich Company ( (MAC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Macerich Company presented to its investors.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Macerich Company is a prominent real estate investment trust that specializes in the acquisition, leasing, management, development, and redevelopment of regional retail centers across the United States. Known for its commitment to sustainability, Macerich has been a leader in the North American retail sector for a decade, with a significant presence in key U.S. markets such as California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, Macerich Company reported a net loss attributable to the company of $87.4 million, or $0.34 per share-diluted, an improvement from the $108.2 million loss in the same quarter of 2024. The company recognized gains from asset sales, including Lakewood Center and Atlas Park, contributing to this improvement. Funds from Operations (FFO), excluding certain expenses, increased to $93.4 million, or $0.35 per share-diluted, compared to $86.0 million in the previous year.

Key highlights from the report include a 1.7% increase in net operating income for its Go-Forward Portfolio Centers and a rise in tenant sales per square foot. The portfolio occupancy rate stood at 93.4% as of September 30, 2025, with a notable increase in leased square footage compared to the previous year. Additionally, new store leases are projected to generate approximately $99 million in gross revenue, showcasing the company’s strategic leasing efforts.

Macerich’s financial activities during the quarter included the sale of Atlas Park and Lakewood Center, as well as securing a $160 million term loan for Crabtree Mall. The company also raised approximately $50 million through its at-the-market program, enhancing its liquidity position to approximately $1 billion.

Looking ahead, Macerich remains focused on advancing its environmental goals and maintaining its leadership in the retail real estate sector. The company’s management is optimistic about its strategic initiatives and continues to prioritize sustainable growth and value creation for its stakeholders.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue